Joe Biden says COVID-19 pandemic is over; here's what data shows

US President Joe Biden has declared the coronavirus pandemic over in the country. “We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be pretty good shape, and so I think it’s changing,” Biden said. This is what the data tells us… (Image: News18 Creative)As of September 15, the United States had a daily test positivity rate of 9 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)The US, like many other countries, has flattened the curve but there’s no surety that the virus won’t cause another major surge. (Image: News18 Creative)In September 2022, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “The world has never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight.” (Image: News18 Creative)On May 12, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5 percent or lower for at least 14 days. (Image: News18 Creative)Of these, 18 states have a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher. (Image: News18 Creative)