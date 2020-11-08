172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|joe-biden-becomes-46th-us-president-here-are-some-his-powerful-quotes-6086291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 12:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Joe Biden becomes 46th US President; here are some his powerful quotes

With his triumph, Joe Biden, who turns 78 later this month, has fulfilled his decades-long ambition in his third bid for the White House.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr was elected the 46th president of the United States on November 7, promising to restore political normalcy and a spirit of national unity to confront raging health and economic crises, and making Donald J Trump a one-term president after four years of tumult in the White House.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr was elected the 46th president of the US on November 7, promising to restore political normalcy and a spirit of national unity to confront raging health and economic crises, and making Donald J Trump a one-term president after four years of tumult in the White House. Here are some of his powerful quotes.

JoeBiden_quotes2

JoeBiden_quotes2

JoeBiden_quotes3

JoeBiden_quotes3

JoeBiden_quotes4

JoeBiden_quotes4

JoeBiden_quotes5

JoeBiden_quotes5

JoeBiden_quotes6

JoeBiden_quotes6

JoeBiden_quotes7

JoeBiden_quotes7

JoeBiden_quotes8

JoeBiden_quotes8

JoeBiden_quotes9

JoeBiden_quotes9

JoeBiden_quotes10

JoeBiden_quotes10

First Published on Nov 8, 2020 12:36 am

tags #Current Affairs #Joe Biden #US Presidential elections #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.