Jeff Bezos tops the Chronicle’s list of the biggest charitable donations of 2020; check other top contributors here

According to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of top donations in the year 2020, Amazon’s Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos made the single-largest charitable contribution of $10 billion to help fight climate change. Setting aside Bezos' gift, the total of the remaining top 9 donations last year comes to $2.6 billion - the lowest since 2011. The Chronicle’s annual rankings are based on the 10 largest publicly announced gifts. The list does not include contributions of artwork or anonymous donations.

January 06, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
1 | Jeff Bezos gave $10 billion to launch the Bezos Earth Fund. The Amazon founder created the fund to support non-profits fighting climate change. Bezos also donated $100 million for Feeding America to aid food banks across the country. (Image: Reuters)
2 | Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife, Penny, gave $900.7 million to their Knight Foundation and $200 million to the University of Oregon. (Image: AP)
3 | Fred Kummer, founder of construction company HBE Corporation, and his wife, June, gave $300 million to establish a foundation to support programs at the Missouri University of Science and Technology. (Image: mst.edu)
4 | Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, made two contributions; $250 million in September and $100 million in October, both to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which worked on voting security issues in the 2020 election. (Image: Reuters)
5 | Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot, gave $200 million through his foundation to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to build a new hospital. (Image: blankfoundation.org)
