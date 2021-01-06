Jeff Bezos tops the Chronicle’s list of the biggest charitable donations of 2020; check other top contributors here

According to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of top donations in the year 2020, Amazon’s Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos made the single-largest charitable contribution of $10 billion to help fight climate change. Setting aside Bezos' gift, the total of the remaining top 9 donations last year comes to $2.6 billion - the lowest since 2011. The Chronicle’s annual rankings are based on the 10 largest publicly announced gifts. The list does not include contributions of artwork or anonymous donations.

1 | Jeff Bezos gave $10 billion to launch the Bezos Earth Fund. The Amazon founder created the fund to support non-profits fighting climate change. Bezos also donated $100 million for Feeding America to aid food banks across the country. (Image: Reuters)

2 | Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife, Penny, gave $900.7 million to their Knight Foundation and $200 million to the University of Oregon. (Image: AP)

3 | Fred Kummer, founder of construction company HBE Corporation, and his wife, June, gave $300 million to establish a foundation to support programs at the Missouri University of Science and Technology. (Image: mst.edu)

4 | Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, made two contributions; $250 million in September and $100 million in October, both to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which worked on voting security issues in the 2020 election. (Image: Reuters)