Japan PM Fumio Kishida meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi for bilateral talks

1/6

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met PM Narendra Modi on March 20 in Delhi during his two-day visit in India. The two leaders are set to discuss priorities for India’s presidency of G20 and Japan’s presidency of the G7. The Japanese PM will make joint statements with his Indian counterpart. (Image: ANI)

2/6

Prime Minister Kishida is scheduled to exchange views regarding the deepening of the “Japan-India Special Strategic and Global partnership” and efforts toward the realization of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”. (Image: ANI)

3/6

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

4/6

After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Kishida also signed the visitors’ book at Rajghat. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

5/6

Fumio Kishida arrived in India on March 20. He was received and greeted by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the airport in Delhi. This is Kishida’s second visit to India as Prime Minister. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

6/6

Kishida is on a two-day visit to India to explore ways to boost bilateral ties in a range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment, and high technologies. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

Moneycontrol News