    Japan marks 77th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing: Take a look at some heart-warming pics

    August 06, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
    Bells tolled in Hiroshima on Saturday as the city marked the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing, with officials including the United Nations Secretary General warning of a new arms race following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Image: AP)
    The ceremony was aimed at consoling the souls of those lost to the atomic bombing, honouring the victims of the bombings, commemorating all victims of WWII, and praying for the “realization of lasting world peace”. (Image: AP)
    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attended the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing in Hiroshima, on August 6. He joined the thousands packed into the Peace Park in the centre of the city to mark the anniversary of the bombing. (Image: AP)
    Guteress said: "Nuclear weapons are nonsense. They guarantee no safety - only death and destruction.” He added: “Three quarters of a century later, we must ask what we've learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945.” (Image: AP)
    On August 6, 1945, during World War II, the US B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named Little Boy on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing 70,000 more. Japan surrendered on August 15, ending World War II and Japan’s nearly half-century of aggression in Asia. (Image: AP)
