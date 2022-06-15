English
    James Beard Awards 2022: Meherwan Irani’s ‘Chai Pani’ is named America’s most outstanding restaurant

    ‘Chai Pani’, an Indian restaurant in North Carolina, has been named the best restaurant in America at the James Beard Foundation Awards 2022 in Chicago on June 13. The restaurant serves the best and most tasty Indian street food at affordable prices in Asheville.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
    ‘Chai Pani’, an Indian restaurant in North Carolina, has been named as the best restaurant in America at the James Beard Foundation Awards 2022 in Chicago on June 13. The restaurant serves the best and tasty Indian street food at affordable prices in Asheville. (Image: Instagram @chaipani)
    Chai Pani, which literally translates to "tea and water", is a slang in India for a snack to munch on. Some of the best food of any country is its street food, and Chai Pani features chaat - crunchy, spicy, sweet, tangy, brightly flavored Indian street snacks. (Image: Instagram @chaipani)
    Meherwan Irani, owner of Chai Pani, accepted the award and talked about the transformative power of restaurants. The James Beard Foundation Awards were cancelled for the year 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The virus outbreak led to lockdown around the world and hence led to the closure of restaurants. (Video Grab: Twitter @beardfoundation)
    The restaurant also serves thalis - traditional family meals highlighting India's amazing culinary diversity. (Image: Instagram @chaipani)
    “Chai Pani” opened in 2009 in Asheville and has branched out in other cities as well. The chef, Meherwan Irani, has been nominated five times at the awards. (Image: Instagram @chaipani)
