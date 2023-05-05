EAM Jaishankar holds meeting with Chinese, Russian, Uzbekistan counterparts on sidelines of SCO meet in Goa: See Pics

1/6 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 4 held bilateral meeting with his counterparts from China, Russia and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa. The two-day-long meeting of Foreign Ministers of SCO member states began in Goa on May 4. India hosted a cultural event on Thursday evening ahead of the main meeting on May 5. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

2/6 Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held bilateral talks on the sidelines of SCO meeting in Goa. The two leaders reviewed bilateral global and multilateral cooperation between the two countries. (Image: AP)

3/6 In a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry it is said that the two leaders appreciated the dynamics of cooperation in key areas of the especially privileged strategic partnership between the two nations. (Image: AP)

4/6 S Jaishankar also held a meeting with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang. The discussions focussed on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. (Image: AP)

5/6 Jaishankar also met Uzbekistan counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of SCO Foreign Ministers meeting and expressed confidence that the bilateral partnership will continue to grow in different domains. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)