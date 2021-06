An alliance of Israeli parties has dislodged the country’s longest-serving leader Benjamin Netanyahu. Under the new arrangement, first Naftali Bennett and then Yair Lapid, in rotation, will be his successors. On June 13, after a long political drama, the coalition won majority vote in the parliament with a razor-thin margin of 60 to 59 in a 120-seat chamber. (Image: News18 Creative)

Naftali Bennett, former Israeli military commando, co-founded an anti-fraud software firm in 1999 and made millions of dollars when it was sold. A far-right former leader of Yesha, the main Jewish settler movement in the West Bank, Naftali Bennett wants to annex most of the occupied West Bank. He has made settlement expansion, the annexation of Palestinian land and the rejection of a Palestinian state a feature of his political platform. (Image: News18 Creative)

Yair Lapid is an author and former TV news anchor popular with secular middle-class Israelis. Following Israel’s fourth inconclusive election in two years, Netanyahu’s right-wing Likup emerged as the biggest party. Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid (There is Future) came second. Naftali Bennett’s Yamina (Rightwards) party won just six seats, but he emerged as kingmaker. (Image: News18 Creative)