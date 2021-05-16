MARKET NEWS

Israel-Palestine Conflict In Pictures | Media offices bombed in Gaza; protests continue in US, Canada & France

Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp — most of them children — and pulverizing a high-rise that housed The Associated Press and other media.

Moneycontrol News
May 16, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta - RC2GGN9SO5FF
The Israeli military says it has targeted the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader after nearly a week of heavy airstrikes and rocket fire into Israel from the territory ruled by the Islamic militant group. (Image: REUTERS)
Streaks of light are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards central Israel as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16, 2021 REUTERS/Amir Cohen - RC2LGN9VZABY
Streaks of light are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards central Israel as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16, 2021. Image: REUTERS
Palestinians attend the funeral of two women and eight children of the Abu Hatab family in Gaza City, who were killed after an Israeli air strike, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Palestinians attend the funeral of two women and eight children of the Abu Hatab family in Gaza City, who were killed after an Israeli airstrike, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Image: AP Photo
An Israeli airstrike hits the high-rise building housing The Associated Press' offices in Gaza City, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartment. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
An Israeli airstrike hits the high-rise building housing The Associated Press' offices in Gaza City, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartment. Image: AP Photo
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta - RC2HGN9GRCGA
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS
An Israeli soldier runs during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta - RC2FGN9ZSD35
An Israeli soldier runs during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta - RC2GGN9C8AJI
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS
Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of Palestinian demonstrators during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta - RC2GGN9EDJ1C
Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of Palestinian demonstrators during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS
Israeli Border police forces detain a Palestinian protester on a street in East Jerusalem May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad - RC2IGN9P3YJ0
Israeli Border police forces detain a Palestinian protester on a street in East Jerusalem on May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS
Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta - RC2GGN9SO5FF
Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS
Protesters carry Palestinian flags during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Riot police fired tear gas and used water cannons on defiant protesters supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip despite a ban on Saturday's demonstration in the French capital. Hundreds of people marched peacefully in other cities in France and elsewhere in Europe. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Protesters carry Palestinian flags during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Riot police fired tear gas and used water cannons on defiant protesters supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip despite a ban on Saturday's demonstration in the French capital. Hundreds of people marched peacefully in other cities in France and elsewhere in Europe. Image: AP Photo
Thousands of activists supporting Palestine march during a rally Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. The rally supports Palestine in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine on the day Israeli airstrikes leveled several buildings in the Gaza strip. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Thousands of activists supporting Palestine march during a rally Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. The rally supports Palestine in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine on the day Israeli airstrikes leveled several buildings in the Gaza strip. Image: AP Photo
Activists supporting Palestine idle on a motorcycle during a rally Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. The rally supports Palestine in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine on the day Israeli airstrikes leveled several buildings in the Gaza strip. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Activists supporting Palestine idle on a motorcycle during a rally Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. Image: AP Photo
People march in support of the Palestinian people in their conflict with Israel, after a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
People march in support of the Palestinian people in their conflict with Israel, after a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Image: The Canadian Press via AP
People march in support of the Palestinian people in their conflict with Israel, after a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
People march in support of the Palestinian people in their conflict with Israel, after a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Image: The Canadian Press via AP
In this photo taken by a drone, thousands of demonstrators protest outside the Federal Building against Israel and in support of Palestinians during the current conflict in the Middle East, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
In this photo taken by a drone, thousands of demonstrators protest outside the Federal Building against Israel and in support of Palestinians during the current conflict in the Middle East, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. Image: AP Photo
Demonstrators holding march to Israeli Consulate during a protest against Israel and in support of Palestinians, Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Demonstrators holding march to Israeli Consulate during a protest against Israel and in support of Palestinians, Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. Image: AP Photo
Demonstrators holding signs and the flag of Palestine march to the Israeli Consulate during a protest against Israel and in support of Palestinians during the current conflict in the Middle East, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Demonstrators holding signs and the flag of Palestine march to the Israeli Consulate during a protest against Israel and in support of Palestinians during the current conflict in the Middle East, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. Image: AP Photo
TAGS: #Israel #Palestine #Slideshow #United States #world
first published: May 16, 2021 11:19 am

