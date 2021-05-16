Israel-Palestine Conflict In Pictures | Media offices bombed in Gaza; protests continue in US, Canada & France

The Israeli military says it has targeted the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader after nearly a week of heavy airstrikes and rocket fire into Israel from the territory ruled by the Islamic militant group. (Image: REUTERS)

Streaks of light are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards central Israel as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16, 2021. Image: REUTERS

Palestinians attend the funeral of two women and eight children of the Abu Hatab family in Gaza City, who were killed after an Israeli airstrike, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Image: AP Photo

An Israeli airstrike hits the high-rise building housing The Associated Press' offices in Gaza City, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartment. Image: AP Photo

Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS

An Israeli soldier runs during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS

Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS

Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of Palestinian demonstrators during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS

Israeli Border police forces detain a Palestinian protester on a street in East Jerusalem on May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS

Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 15, 2021. Image: REUTERS

Protesters carry Palestinian flags during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Riot police fired tear gas and used water cannons on defiant protesters supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip despite a ban on Saturday's demonstration in the French capital. Hundreds of people marched peacefully in other cities in France and elsewhere in Europe. Image: AP Photo

Thousands of activists supporting Palestine march during a rally Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. The rally supports Palestine in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine on the day Israeli airstrikes leveled several buildings in the Gaza strip. Image: AP Photo

Activists supporting Palestine idle on a motorcycle during a rally Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. Image: AP Photo

People march in support of the Palestinian people in their conflict with Israel, after a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Image: The Canadian Press via AP

People march in support of the Palestinian people in their conflict with Israel, after a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Image: The Canadian Press via AP

In this photo taken by a drone, thousands of demonstrators protest outside the Federal Building against Israel and in support of Palestinians during the current conflict in the Middle East, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. Image: AP Photo

Demonstrators holding march to Israeli Consulate during a protest against Israel and in support of Palestinians, Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. Image: AP Photo