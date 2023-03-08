International Women’s Day 2023: Women march as rights under threat across the globe

1/8 Women took to the streets en masse across the globe on March 8 to defend rights that are coming under increasing attack. (Image: AFP)

2/8 To mark International Women's Day, capitals across the world are hosting marches, rallies and demonstrations, including Madrid, where broad tree-lined boulevards are regularly packed with a sea of purple, a colour often associated with women's rights. (Image: AP)

3/8 Marches took place on March 8 in Thailand and Indonesia, where a few dozen women gathered in front of the country's parliament to urge lawmakers to pass a long-awaited bill to protect domestic workers and some chanted "long live Indonesian women". (Image: AFP)

4/8 With the Taliban government's banning of women from universities in Afghanistan, Iran's repression of the Mahsa Amini protests, new US restrictions on abortion rights and the Ukraine war's impact on women, there are many reasons to protest. (Image: AFP)

5/8 Global progress on women's rights is "vanishing before our eyes," UN chief Antonio Guterres warned on March 6, saying gender equality would take another three centuries to achieve. "Women's rights are being abused, threatened, and violated around the world," he added, pointing to Afghanistan, where "women and girls have been erased from public life". (Image: AFP)

6/8 Afghan universities reopened on March 6 after a winter break, but only men returned to classes with the Taliban authorities' ban on women in higher education still in force some 18 months after they seized power. (Image: AFP)

7/8 On the eve of International Women's Day, the European Union imposed sanctions on individuals and entities deemed to be responsible for violence and rights abuses against women. (Image: AFP)