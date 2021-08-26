International Dog Day | The science behind why dogs are good for you

They keep you physically active. Dog owners walk an average of 300 minutes per week. (Image: News18 Creative)

A study conducted on more than 500 young adults (ages 18 to 26) found that people who have strong attachment to pets feel more connected to their communities and relationships. Such people were found to be more empathetic and were likely to serve in leadership roles. (Image: News18 Creative)

Psychologists at Miami University and Saint Louis University conducted three experiments to examine the potential benefits of pet ownership among people. See what they found. (Image: News18 Creative)

Some historical markers indicating humans’ long-standing therapeutic relationship with animals. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 1973 a visiting therapy dog, Skeezer, became a permanent resident at Children’s Psychiatric Hospital, Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Image: News18 Creative)

More research is needed before scientists know exactly why it works. However, existing works in the field propose two hypotheses - state of relaxation and stress-reduction. (Image: News18 Creative)

A 2010 study published in the journal Anxiety, Stress, and Coping highlighted the effect of petting an animal on anxiety. (Image: News18 Creative)