Inside US President Joe Biden's redecorated Oval Office

Newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden's Oval Office includes nods to leaders in civil rights and labour, his Catholic faith and space exploration. Take a look at how the 46th US president's new work space looks like

Reuters
January 24, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
United States President Joe Biden has redecorated the Oval Office. Here's a look at how his work space now looks like. In this picture, Biden family photos can be seen around a bust of activist Cesar Chavez. This picture was taken on the first day of Biden's presidency, when he signed executive orders at the Resolute Desk. (Image: Reuters)
United States President Joe Biden has redecorated the Oval Office. Here's a look at how his work space now looks like. In this picture, Biden family photos can be seen around a bust of activist Cesar Chavez. This picture was taken on the first day of Biden's presidency, when he signed executive orders at the Resolute Desk. (Image: Reuters)
Here's a general view showing the Oval Office as decorated for Biden. (Image: Reuters)
Here's a general view showing the Oval Office as decorated for Biden. (Image: Reuters)
Biden signing executive orders at his desk. (Image: Reuters)
Biden signing executive orders at his desk. (Image: Reuters)
A lunar sample from the Apollo 17 moon mission is seen sharing space with written works by George Washington and Nathaniel Hawthorne in the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)
A lunar sample from the Apollo 17 moon mission is seen sharing space with written works by George Washington and Nathaniel Hawthorne in the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)
Busts of civil rights leader Rosa Parks and President Abraham Lincoln in the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)
Busts of civil rights leader Rosa Parks and President Abraham Lincoln in the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)
A box of pens with the presidential seal and the signature President Biden is seen on display at the White House. (Image: Reuters)
A box of pens with the presidential seal and the signature President Biden is seen on display at the White House. (Image: Reuters)
A bust of President Abraham Lincoln and the painting 'The Avenue in the Rain' by impressionist Childe Hassam, from the White House’s permanent art collection, decorates the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)
A bust of President Abraham Lincoln and the painting 'The Avenue in the Rain' by impressionist Childe Hassam, from the White House's permanent art collection, decorates the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)
Here's another view of the Oval Office as decorated for Biden. (Image: Reuters)
Here's another view of the Oval Office as decorated for Biden. (Image: Reuters)
A bust of President Harry Truman, a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and a lunar sample from the moon share space in the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)
A bust of President Harry Truman, a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and a lunar sample from the moon share space in the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)
The presidential seal decorates a doorknob in the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)
The presidential seal decorates a doorknob in the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #Joe Biden #Slideshow #United States #White House #World News
first published: Jan 24, 2021 01:17 pm

