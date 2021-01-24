Inside US President Joe Biden's redecorated Oval Office

United States President Joe Biden has redecorated the Oval Office. Here's a look at how his work space now looks like. In this picture, Biden family photos can be seen around a bust of activist Cesar Chavez. This picture was taken on the first day of Biden's presidency, when he signed executive orders at the Resolute Desk. (Image: Reuters)

Here's a general view showing the Oval Office as decorated for Biden. (Image: Reuters)

Biden signing executive orders at his desk. (Image: Reuters)

A lunar sample from the Apollo 17 moon mission is seen sharing space with written works by George Washington and Nathaniel Hawthorne in the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)

Busts of civil rights leader Rosa Parks and President Abraham Lincoln in the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)

A box of pens with the presidential seal and the signature President Biden is seen on display at the White House. (Image: Reuters)

A bust of President Abraham Lincoln and the painting 'The Avenue in the Rain' by impressionist Childe Hassam, from the White House’s permanent art collection, decorates the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)

A bust of President Harry Truman, a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and a lunar sample from the moon share space in the Oval Office. (Image: Reuters)