Indian-Americans are taking over US, says President Joe Biden, here are some key members from his team

In a virtual interaction with NASA scientists, US President Joe Biden who has appointed a record number of Indian-Americans in his team said, “Indian-of-descent American (sic) are taking over the country, You (Swati Mohan), my Vice President (Kamala Harris), my speechwriter (Vinay Reddy).” Biden appointed at least 55 Indian-Americans to key positions in his team, take a look at them here.

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
first published: Mar 5, 2021 05:01 pm

