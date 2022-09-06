India to get it’s first Dark Sky Reserve in Ladakh; all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) announced that India will be getting its first Dark Sky Reserve in Hanle, Ladakh. Here’s everything you need to know about it. (Image: News18 Creative)A public or private land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural, heritage and/or public enjoyment. (Image: News18 Creative)A group or individuals can nominate a site with a comprehensive application to the International Dark Sky Association (IDSA). (Image: News18 Creative)DSR Creation will identify and honor public or private lands and their surrounding communities for exceptional commitment to success in implementing the ideals of dark sky preservation. (Image: News18 Creative)Hanle’s clear sky conditions and dry weather throughout the year make it a suitable location for the project. (Image: News18 Creative)Scientific methods will be used to preserve the night sky from ever-increasing light pollution. (Image: News18 Creative)Let’s take a look at some of the biggest dark sky reserve around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)Greater Big Bend | Location: Mexico, US | Land area: 38,850 sq km (Image: News18 Creative)Mont-Megantic | Location: Canada | Land area: 5,300 sq km (Image: News18 Creative)Aoraki Mackenzie | Location: New Zealand | Land area: 4,367 sq km (Image: News18 Creative)Central Idaho | Location: United States | Land area: 3,668 sq km (Image: News18 Creative)Cevennes National Park | Location: France | Land area: 3,600 sq km (Image: News18 Creative)