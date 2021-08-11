Independence Day 2021 | Countries that share their Independence Day with India

August 15, 1866 | Liechtenstein | The sixth smallest nation of the world observes August 15 as its Independence Day to commemorate its liberation from German rule. (Image: News18 Creative)

August 15, 1945 | South Korea and North Korea | Known as National Liberation Day of Korea. On this day Korean peninsula became free from the Japanese occupation by the US and Soviet Forces. (Image: News18 Creative)

August 15, 1960 | Democratic Republic of the Congo | Also called the Congolese National Day. The country received full independence from France following 80 years of Subjugation. (Image: News18 Creative)