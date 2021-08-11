MARKET NEWS

Independence Day 2021 | Countries that share their Independence Day with India

India will mark its 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2021. Apart from India, here are other countries which also won freedom on August 15.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 08:31 PM IST
August 15, 1866 | Liechtenstein | The sixth smallest nation of the world observes August 15 as its Independence Day to commemorate its liberation from German rule. (Image: News18 Creative)
August 15, 1945 | South Korea and North Korea | Known as National Liberation Day of Korea. On this day Korean peninsula became free from the Japanese occupation by the US and Soviet Forces. (Image: News18 Creative)
August 15, 1960 | Democratic Republic of the Congo | Also called the Congolese National Day. The country received full independence from France following 80 years of Subjugation. (Image: News18 Creative)
August 15, 1971 | Bahrain | The country declared its Independence from the British, following a UN survey of the Bahraini population. After this the country signed a new treaty of friendship with Britain. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #75th Independence Day #Independence Day 2021 #Slideshow #World News
