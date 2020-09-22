In the year 2100, this is how a ranking of the world's 10 most populous countries could look like

This projection of world's 10 most populous countries in the year 2100 throws up some burning questions for India which may see a decline in working age population. Moneycontrol News According to a recent research by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) the global population may start shrinking well before 2100. World population is estimated to peak in 2064 at around 9.7 billion and fall to 8.8 billion by the century’s end, with many countries like Japan, Thailand and Spain expected to see population shrink by more than 50 percent. Dramatic decline in working age-populations are predicted in countries like India and China, which will hamper economic growth and lead to shift in global powers whereas Nigeria will lead the Sub-Saharan Africa as the only region that will continue to see population growth in 2100. IHME projects that the most populous countries will change by 2100. Let’s take a look at the top 10 countries by population projected by IHME in the year 2100 and their population at present as per the Worldometer as of September 21, 2020. (Image: Pexels) Rank 10 | Tanzania | Population at present: 59 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 186 million Rank 9 | Egypt | Population at present: 102 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 199 million (Image: Reuters) Rank 8 | Ethiopia | Population at present: 114 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 223 million (Image: Reuters) Rank 7 | Indonesia | Population at present: 273 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 229 million (Image: Pexels) Rank 6 | Democratic Republic of Congo | Population at present: 89 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 246 million (Image: Reuters) Rank 5 | Pakistan | Population at present: 220 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 248 million (Image: PTI) Rank 4 | United States of America | Population at present: 331 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 336 million (Image: Pexels) Rank 3 | China | Population at present: 1.43 billion approx. | 2100 population projection: 732 million (Image: Reuters) Rank 2 | Nigeria | Population at present: 206 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 791 million (Image: bmz.de) Rank 1 | India | Population at present: 1.38 billion approx.| 2100 population projection: 1.09 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 22, 2020 10:18 am