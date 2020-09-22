In the year 2100, this is how a ranking of the world's 10 most populous countries could look like

According to a recent research by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) the global population may start shrinking well before 2100. World population is estimated to peak in 2064 at around 9.7 billion and fall to 8.8 billion by the century’s end, with many countries like Japan, Thailand and Spain expected to see population shrink by more than 50 percent. Dramatic decline in working age-populations are predicted in countries like India and China, which will hamper economic growth and lead to shift in global powers whereas Nigeria will lead the Sub-Saharan Africa as the only region that will continue to see population growth in 2100. IHME projects that the most populous countries will change by 2100. Let’s take a look at the top 10 countries by population projected by IHME in the year 2100 and their population at present as per the Worldometer as of September 21, 2020. (Image: Pexels)