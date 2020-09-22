172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-the-year-2100-these-could-be-the-worlds-top-10-most-populous-countries-according-to-an-estimate-5868011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In the year 2100, this is how a ranking of the world's 10 most populous countries could look like

This projection of world's 10 most populous countries in the year 2100 throws up some burning questions for India which may see a decline in working age population.

Moneycontrol News
According to a recent research by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) the global population may start shrinking well before 2100. World population is estimated to peak in 2064 at around 9.7 billion and fall to 8.8 billion by the century’s end, with many countries like Japan, Thailand and Spain expected to see population shrink by more than 50 percent. Dramatic decline in working age-populations are predicted in countries like India and China, which will hamper economic growth and lead to shift in global powers whereas Nigeria will lead the Sub-Saharan Africa as the only region that will continue to see population growth in 2100. IHME projects that the most populous countries will change by 2100. Let’s take a look at the top 10 countries by population projected by IHME in the year 2100 and their population at present as per the Worldometer as of September 21, 2020. (Image: Pexels)

According to a recent research by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) the global population may start shrinking well before 2100. World population is estimated to peak in 2064 at around 9.7 billion and fall to 8.8 billion by the century’s end, with many countries like Japan, Thailand and Spain expected to see population shrink by more than 50 percent. Dramatic decline in working age-populations are predicted in countries like India and China, which will hamper economic growth and lead to shift in global powers whereas Nigeria will lead the Sub-Saharan Africa as the only region that will continue to see population growth in 2100. IHME projects that the most populous countries will change by 2100. Let’s take a look at the top 10 countries by population projected by IHME in the year 2100 and their population at present as per the Worldometer as of September 21, 2020. (Image: Pexels)

Rank 10 | Tanzania | Population at present: 59 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 186 million

Rank 10 | Tanzania | Population at present: 59 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 186 million

Rank 9 | Egypt | Population at present: 102 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 199 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9 | Egypt | Population at present: 102 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 199 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | Ethiopia | Population at present: 114 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 223 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | Ethiopia | Population at present: 114 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 223 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Indonesia | Population at present: 273 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 229 million (Image: Pexels)

Rank 7 | Indonesia | Population at present: 273 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 229 million (Image: Pexels)

Rank 6 | Democratic Republic of Congo | Population at present: 89 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 246 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Democratic Republic of Congo | Population at present: 89 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 246 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Pakistan | Population at present: 220 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 248 million (Image: PTI)

Rank 5 | Pakistan | Population at present: 220 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 248 million (Image: PTI)

Rank 4 | United States of America | Population at present: 331 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 336 million (Image: Pexel)

Rank 4 | United States of America | Population at present: 331 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 336 million (Image: Pexels)

Rank 3 | China | Population at present: 1.43 billion approx. | 2100 population projection: 732 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | China | Population at present: 1.43 billion approx. | 2100 population projection: 732 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | Nigeria | Population at present: 206 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 791 million (Image: bmz.de)

Rank 2 | Nigeria | Population at present: 206 million approx. | 2100 population projection: 791 million (Image: bmz.de)

Rank 1 | India | Population at present: 1.38 billion approx.| 2100 population projection: 1.09 billion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | India | Population at present: 1.38 billion approx.| 2100 population projection: 1.09 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 10:18 am

tags #population #Slideshow #World News #world population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.