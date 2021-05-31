MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

In post-pandemic Europe, migrants will face digital fortress

Greek border police are firing bursts of deafening noise from an armored truck over the frontier into Turkey. Mounted on the vehicle, the long-range acoustic device, or 'sound cannon,' is the size of a small TV set but can match the volume of a jet engine.

Associated Press
May 31, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
1
A police officer works inside the operation centre at the village of Nea Vyssa near the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aims at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border is aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
A police car patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
A police car patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border is aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police drone operator Thanassis Kyriakidis pilots a drone during a patrol at Evros river, near the village of Feres, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police drone operator Thanassis Kyriakidis pilots a drone during a patrol at Evros river, near the village of Feres, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border is aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police drone operator Thanassis Kyriakidis pilots a drone during a patrol at Evros river, near the village of Feres, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police drone operator Thanassis Kyriakidis pilots a drone during a patrol at Evros river, near the village of Feres, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police officer Dimitris Bistinas operates a long range acoustic device, (LRAD), attached on a police vehicle, during a patrol alongside the Greek - Turkish border near the town of Feres, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police officer Dimitris Bistinas operates a long-range acoustic device, (LRAD), attached to a police vehicle, during a patrol alongside the Greek-Turkish border near the town of Feres, Greece, on May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police officer Dimitris Bistinas operates a long range acoustic device, (LRAD), attached on a police vehicle, during a patrol alongside the Greek - Turkish border near the town of Feres, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police officer Dimitris Bistinas operates a long-range acoustic device, (LRAD), attached to a police vehicle, during a patrol alongside the Greek-Turkish border near the town of Feres, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police officer Dimosthenis Kamargios watches an electronic surveillance tower near the village of Lagyna, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police officer Dimosthenis Kamargios watches an electronic surveillance tower near the village of Lagyna, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aims at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Migrants who were arrested after crossing illegally from Turkey to Greece stand behind a fence at a detention center near the village of Fylakio, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Migrants who were arrested after crossing illegally from Turkey to Greece stand behind a fence at a detention centre near the village of Fylakio, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aims at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Associated Press
TAGS: #coronavirus #gallery #immigrant #Slideshow #World News
first published: May 31, 2021 03:19 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.