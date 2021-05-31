In post-pandemic Europe, migrants will face digital fortress Greek border police are firing bursts of deafening noise from an armored truck over the frontier into Turkey. Mounted on the vehicle, the long-range acoustic device, or 'sound cannon,' is the size of a small TV set but can match the volume of a jet engine.
Associated Press
May 31, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
A police officer works inside the operation centre at the village of Nea Vyssa near the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aims at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Police officer Dimitris Bistinas operates a long-range acoustic device, (LRAD), attached to a police vehicle, during a patrol alongside the Greek-Turkish border near the town of Feres, Greece, on May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
