In post-pandemic Europe, migrants will face digital fortress

A police officer works inside the operation centre at the village of Nea Vyssa near the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aims at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border is aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

A police car patrols alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border is aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Police drone operator Thanassis Kyriakidis pilots a drone during a patrol at Evros river, near the village of Feres, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border is aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Police drone operator Thanassis Kyriakidis pilots a drone during a patrol at Evros river, near the village of Feres, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Police officer Dimitris Bistinas operates a long-range acoustic device, (LRAD), attached to a police vehicle, during a patrol alongside the Greek-Turkish border near the town of Feres, Greece, on May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Police officer Dimitris Bistinas operates a long-range acoustic device, (LRAD), attached to a police vehicle, during a patrol alongside the Greek-Turkish border near the town of Feres, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aiming at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing, with river and land patrols using searchlights and long-range acoustic devices. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Police officer Dimosthenis Kamargios watches an electronic surveillance tower near the village of Lagyna, at the Greek-Turkish border, Greece, on May 21, 2021. An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border aims at detecting migrants early and deterring them from crossing. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)