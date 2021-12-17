In Pictures | Chronicling a warming world

In Germany, a train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwaters from rain and melting snow. (Image: AP)

In Jharkhand, one of India’s poorest states — and one of its most vulnerable to climate change — a man climbs a ridge with a scavenged basket of coal against a color-drenched backdrop. (Image: AP)

In California, a dreamlike tableau unfolds as a man climbs a giant sequoia in an effort to preserve sequoia DNA in the face of encroaching wildfires. Climbing assistant Lawrence Schultz ascends the Three Sisters sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia seedlings, on October 26, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The group hopes to preserve the genetics of giant sequoias, once considered nearly fire-proof and now in jeopardy of being wiped out by increasingly intense wildfires. (Image: AP)

In Greece, a man stands off a beach, his legs submerged, and watches a wildfire approaching Kochyli beach near the village of Limni, Greece, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens. (Image: AP)

And in Colombia, a landscape of cracked mud to the horizon evokes a sci-fi world in a far-off galaxy even as it tells the story of a drying lagoon parched by climate change right here on Earth. The lake, once teeming with fish, is drying up due to the effects of climate change. (Image: AP)

In Northern California, a home is engulfed in flames as the Dixie fire rages south of Janesville on August 16. As the world’s climate changes, AP photographers challenged themselves in 2021 to chronicle it in visual ways that will make an impact and get people thinking. Together, they represent a scrapbook of a planet hurtling toward a destiny that, some say, it is simply unwilling to prevent. (Image: AP)

A young girl fills water containers at a camp for internally displaced people who lost their coastal homes to erosion from the Atlantic Ocean in Saint Louis, Senegal, November 4. (Image: AP)

A view near the home of commercial crabber Roy Comardelle, who built a levee around his property, is shown at Des Allemands, La., August 31. Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him after Katrina flooded his home south of New Orleans, but Ida overtopped the small berm and flooded the house again. (Image: AP)