Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | World's top 10 universities as per Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2021

The list include more than 15,00 universities across 93 countries and regions based on 13 calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook

Moneycontrol News
University of Oxford continues to retain its numero uno position for the fifth consecutive year in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021. The list includes more than 15,00 universities across 93 countries and regions based on 13 calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. A total of 63 Indian universities have qualified for the 17th edition of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. This is the maximum number of universities listed from any country or region. Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IIS) is the highest-rated Indian university. Here is the list of top 10 universities from around the world. (Image: caltech.edu)

Rank 1 | University of Oxford | Country: United Kingdom (Image: ox.ac.uk)

Rank 2 | Stanford University | Country: United States (Image: Stanford.edu)

Rank 3 | Harvard University | Country: United States (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | California University of Technology | Country: United States (Image: caltech.edu)

Rank 5 | Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Country: United States (Image: mit.edu)

Rank 6 | University of Cambridge | Country: United Kingdom (Image: PTI)

Rank 7 | University of California, Berkeley | Country: Unites States (Image: berkeley.edu)

Rank 8 | Yale University | Country: United States (Image: yale.edu)

Rank 9 | Princeton University | Country: United States (Image: Reuters)

Rank 10 | University of Chicago | Country: United States (Image: PTI)

Rank 10 | University of Chicago | Country: United States (Image: PTI)

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 03:28 pm

