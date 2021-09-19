MARKET NEWS

In Pics | World’s top 10 most stressful cities for driving

A survey conducted by United Kingdom-based car-sharing company Hiyacar has found that Mumbai is the world’s most stressful city for driving. It has ranked 36 of the world's most populated cities based on a number of factors to evaluate which were the most challenging for drivers. Here are the top 10 cities that are most stressful for driving according to the Hiyacar survey.

Moneycontrol News
September 19, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
Mumbai placed 50th out 60 cities on the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2021 Safe Cities Index.
Mumbai (India) topped the list with a score of 7.4 out of 10 (File Image)
Paris (France) was ranked second with a score 6.4 (Shutterstock)
Jakarta (Indonesia) was ranked third with a score 6.0 (Shutterstock)
The relaxations will come in from July 26. Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so from 5 am on July 26 till 5 am on August 9, said the order. (Image: AFP)
Delhi (India) was ranked fourth with a score of 5.9 (AFP file Image)
New York (United States) was ranked fifth with a score 5.6 (Shutterstock)
Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) was ranked sixth with a score 5.3 (Shutterstock)
Nagoya (Japan) was ranked seventh with a score 5.1 (Shutterstock)
London (United Kingdom) was ranked eighth with a score 5.0 (Shutterstock)
Mexico City (Mexico) was ranked ninth with a score 4.9 (Shutterstock)
Osaka (Japan) was ranked tenth with a score 4.9 (Shutterstock)
Tags: #Hiyacar survey #mumbai #Slideshow #traffic
first published: Sep 19, 2021 04:07 pm

