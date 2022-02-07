In Pics | World's largest igloo cafe opens in Kashmir's Gulmarg

An igloo cafe named ‘Snowglu’ in Kashmir’s Gulmarg has become a new tourist attraction recently. The cafe has been set up at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg. Syed Wasim Shah, the creator of the igloo, claimed the structure to be the world's largest cafe of its kind. (Image: ANI)

The cafe is inspired by the Switzerland hotel concept. It is 37.5 feet tall and 44.5 feet in diameter. "It's world's largest Igloo cafe. We've applied for World record, process on. The last world record is from Switzerland in 2016, we've surpassed that," said Mahur, member, Igloo Cafe. The cafe has ten dining tables and can accommodate 40 guests. (Image: AFP)

The café is divided into two sections – one for seating and one for art space. “There are two sections here. One for seating and one for art space, wall carvings. We have used sheep's skin as seat covers. It took us 2 months to complete its construction. Visitors can enjoy traditional Kashmiri cuisine here,” said Mahur. (Image: AFP)