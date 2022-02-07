MARKET NEWS

    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics | World's largest igloo cafe opens in Kashmir's Gulmarg

    An igloo cafe named ‘Snowglu’ in Kashmir’s Gulmarg has become a new tourist attraction recently. The cafe has been set up at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    An igloo cafe named ‘Snowglu’ in Kashmir’s Gulmarg has become a new tourist attraction recently. The cafe has been set up at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg. Syed Wasim Shah, the creator of the igloo, claimed the structure to be the world's largest cafe of its kind. (Image: ANI)
    The cafe is inspired by the Switzerland hotel concept. It is 37.5 feet tall and 44.5 feet in diameter. "It's world's largest Igloo cafe. We've applied for World record, process on. The last world record is from Switzerland in 2016, we've surpassed that," said Mahur, member, Igloo Cafe. The cafe has ten dining tables and can accommodate 40 guests. (Image: AFP)
    The café is divided into two sections – one for seating and one for art space. “There are two sections here. One for seating and one for art space, wall carvings. We have used sheep's skin as seat covers. It took us 2 months to complete its construction. Visitors can enjoy traditional Kashmiri cuisine here,” said Mahur. (Image: AFP)
    The cafe built of snow is country's first and Asia's biggest Igloo Cafe. Started by the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resorts the first-ever Igloo Cafe in India is a one-of-a-kind experience and the ice restaurant is winning the hearts of visitors. (Image: AFP)
    Tags: #Gulmarg #igloo cafe #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 02:22 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights reserved.