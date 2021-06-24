In Pics | World's 10 most expensive cities for expats revealed; India debuts at 78th spot

Mumbai, India | Rank 78 | India debuted in Mercer's 2021 Cost of Living city ranking with its financial capital Mumbai at 78th spot. It was followed by New Delhi at 175th spot, Chennai at 158, Bengaluru at 170, and Kolkata at 181. (Image: AFP)

Bern, Switzerland | Rank 10 | Bern dropped from the eighth spot in 2020 to the tenth priciest city for 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Beijing, China | Rank 9 | Beijing hiked a spot in 2021 and ranked ninth from the tenth priciest city in 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Geneva, Switzerland | Rank 8 | Geneva hiked a spot in 2021 and ranked eighth from the ninth priciest city in 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Singapore | Rank 7 | Singapore moved from fifth place in 2020 to seventh priciest city in 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Shanghai, China | Rank 6 | Shanghai hiked a spot in 2021 and ranked sixth from the seventh priciest city in 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Zurich, Switzerland | Rank 5 | Zurich dropped from the fourth spot in 2020 to the fifth priciest city for 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Tokyo, Japan | Rank 4 | Tokyo dropped from the third spot in 2020 to the fourth priciest city for 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Beirut, Lebanon | Rank 3 | Perhaps the biggest change from the 2020 Mercer survey, Beirut rising from the 45th most expensive city for international workers in 2020 to the third priciest for 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Hong Kong, China | Rank 2 | Hong Kong, which was the priciest city in the 2020 list, has dropped one spot and ranked as second priciest in 2021. (Image: Reuters)