In pics | Wildfire rages across Greece, villagers forced to evacuate the area

Greek firefighters battled a wind-driven forest fire that burned through pine forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near the seaside village of Kechries in the eastern Peleponnese. Thick dark smoke clouded the area. More than 250 firefighters were struggling on July 23 to contain a large wildfire fanned by strong winds that raged through forests. A drop in high winds late July 24 helped firefighters gain ground. Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were fighting to contain the large wildfire in southern Greece that forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save homes. (Image: AP)