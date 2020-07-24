In pics | Wildfire rages across Greece, villagers forced to evacuate the area

Greek firefighters battled a wind-driven forest fire that burned through pine forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near the seaside village of Kechries in the eastern Peleponnese. More than 250 firefighters were struggling to contain a large wildfire fanned by strong winds that raged through forests.
Greek firefighters battled a wind-driven forest fire that burned through pine forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near the seaside village of Kechries in the eastern Peleponnese. Thick dark smoke clouded the area. More than 250 firefighters were struggling on July 23 to contain a large wildfire fanned by strong winds that raged through forests. A drop in high winds late July 24 helped firefighters gain ground. Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were fighting to contain the large wildfire in southern Greece that forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save homes. (Image: AP)
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a hill near the village of Galataki, near Corinth. (Image: AP)
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village. (Image: Reuters)
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece. (Image: Reuters)
A helicopter makes a water drop as the wildfire burns. (Image: Reuters)
A burned down house at the village of Galataki, near Corinth, 80 kilometers southwest of Athens. (Image: AP)
A firefighting airplane drops water on a hill near the area of Kechries, near Corinth, 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Athens. (Image: AP)
Fire burns near the village of Galataki as authorities evacuate the place near Corinth. (Image: AP)
Fire burns near the village of Galataki near Corinth. (Image: AP)
A firefighter tries to extinguish the fire near the seaside area of Kechries. Homes have been evacuated at three sites near the southern Greek city of Cornith as firefighters struggled to contain a hillside blaze. (Image: AP)
Firefighters are seen during a wildfire near the village. (Image: Reuters)
