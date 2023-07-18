In Pics: Wildfire in Athens forces thousands to flee towns

1/5 On July 17, two flames raced uncontrollably through seaside communities near Athens, forcing residents to flee their homes and requiring the evacuation of hundreds of children from a summer camp. The fire broke out in the village of Kouvaras, about 27 kilometres southeast of Athens, and spread quickly due to irregular winds. (Image: Reuters)

2/5 More than 100 people in the surrounding area were evacuated with the assistance of police. As the flames neared stables in neighbouring Kalyvia and Anavyssos, dozens of horses were rescued on trucks. (Image: Reuters)

3/5 A local mayor told Greek media that another wildfire raging near the beach resort of Loutraki, approximately 50 miles west of Athens, forced the evacuation of around 1,200 children in a summer camp and residents of a rehabilitation centre. About 135 firefighters, 50 fire engines, 40 soldiers, and 13 aircraft were deployed to put out the fire, which led authorities to close a portion of a roadway and interrupted train services. (Image: Reuters)

4/5 In Greece, wildfires are usual during the summer, but a dry winter has produced tinderbox conditions. Greece's recently re-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was in Brussels for a leaders' summit, said he was constantly briefed on the flames, which he blamed on climate change. He asked everyone to abide by civil protection regulations. (Image: Reuters)