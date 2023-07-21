In Pics: Water shortage and drought in Iraq threatens farmers’ livelihood

1/5

The "Fertile Crescent" is a region that stretches from the Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf and has been used for farming for thousands of years. Iraq is a part of this region. However, upstream damming of Iraq's two major rivers, the Tigris and the Euphrates, declining rainfall patterns, and decades of conflict have severely damaged the terrain. (Image: Reuters)

2/5 According to Meshtaq Sebar, mayor of the Umm Khashm district, the number of water buffalo reduced to 9,000 from 15,000 over a five-year period. Najaf province only received about 40 percent of its usual allotment of water this year, according to an official. (Image: Reuters)

The southern marshes of Iraq, which were already vulnerable, are in an even worse situation as a result of the worst heatwave in the last 40 years. Nearly 70 percent of the wetlands are completely dry. Farmers are struggling to feed water buffalo due to a lack of water, a sharp fall in agricultural production, and an increase in the cost of fodder. (Image: Reuters)

4/5 According to the International Organisation for Migration (IMO), the drought in Iraq caused 62,000 people to be relocated as of last year. Many people relocated from rural areas to cities with high rates of unemployment and poor facilities. (Image: Reuters)