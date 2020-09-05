In pics | Visual artists take refuge in their work amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak

Affected by the pandemic, many visual artists are taking refuge in their work in search of sense and solace. Associated Press Affected by the pandemic, many visual artists are taking refuge in their work in search of sense and solace. Some have suffered the horror, the sickness and the loss firsthand. Others, are channeling their anguish, their fear and their feelings of loneliness. (Image: AP) Peruvian artist Fernando Otero poses for a portrait next to his paintings at his workshop in Lima, Peru, August 18. Otero, a multidisciplinary artist who has exhibited his work from Buenos Aires to Sao Paulo, New York and London, said that he has never sold more paintings than when the economy reopened in his country, not even at the opening of his solo exhibit. (Image: AP) Brazilian artist Flavia Berindoague works in her apartment in the Brooklyn borough of New York on August 14. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic Berindoague was forced to her work in her apartment, repurposing her living-room into a studio space. (Image: AP) Brazilian artist Flavia Berindoague poses with her artwork in her apartment in the Brooklyn borough of New York on August 14. (Image: AP) This photo shows a self-portrait by artist Lara Alcantara in her home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Venezuelan photographer has channeled her pandemic-related anxiety through a series of self-portraits that sometimes put her in an imaginary world. (Lara Alcantara via AP) Another self-portrait by artist Lara Alcantara in her home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Lara Alcantara via AP) This photo illustration shows a composite of self-portraits by artist Lara Alcantara taken in her home in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Lara Alcantara via AP) This image shows "Angel/Woman" a painting by Irene Pressner. The Venezuelan artist, a COVID-19 survivor who lost her husband to the virus, is creating new works inspired by her experience. (Irene Pressner via AP) Artist Irene Pressner poses for a photograph on August 21, in Aventura, Fla. (Image: AP) This image released by Venezuelan artist Irene Pressner shows a photography piece called "We Are Not Islands." (Irene Pressner via AP) First Published on Sep 5, 2020 07:24 pm