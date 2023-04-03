 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | Violent storm kills at least 20 people in US

Reuters
Apr 03, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

A violent storm with heavy rains ripped through Southern and Midwestern sections of the United States on April 1, leaving at least 22 dead and scores injured, according to officials and media reports.

The National Weather Service on Saturday warned of thunderstorms moving across the eastern third of the United States, likely resulting in power outages and downed trees from winds with gusts over 60 mph

1/8

The view from a bedroom in the aftermath of a tornado, after a monster storm tore through Arkansas, US on April 1. (Picture: Reuters)

2/8

In Illinois, three people were killed in Crawford County after the collapse of a residential structure, the state Emergency Management Agency said. (Picture: Reuters)

3/8

A man walks a dog through a neighborhood severely damaged in the aftermath of the deadly storm. (Picture: Reuters)

4/8

The National Weather Service on April 1 warned of thunderstorms moving across the eastern third of the United States, likely resulting in power outages. (Picture: Reuters)

5/8

A tree branch impaled through the ceiling of a woman's house in Arkansas as a result of the heavy storm. (Picture: Reuters)

6/8

A car impaled by a piece of telephone pole in the aftermath of the deadly tornado in Arkansas. (Picture: Reuters)

7/8

Woman embraces her great granddaughter in front of the wreckage of their home after seeing each other for the fist time since the monster storm. (Picture: Reuters)

8/8

The turbulent weather occurred a week after a swarm of thunderstorms unleashed a deadly tornado that devastated the Mississippi town of Rolling Fork in US. (Picture: Reuters)