In Pics | Violent storm kills at least 20 people in US

The view from a bedroom in the aftermath of a tornado, after a monster storm tore through Arkansas, US on April 1. (Picture: Reuters)

In Illinois, three people were killed in Crawford County after the collapse of a residential structure, the state Emergency Management Agency said. (Picture: Reuters)

A man walks a dog through a neighborhood severely damaged in the aftermath of the deadly storm. (Picture: Reuters)

The National Weather Service on April 1 warned of thunderstorms moving across the eastern third of the United States, likely resulting in power outages. (Picture: Reuters)

A tree branch impaled through the ceiling of a woman's house in Arkansas as a result of the heavy storm. (Picture: Reuters)

A car impaled by a piece of telephone pole in the aftermath of the deadly tornado in Arkansas. (Picture: Reuters)

Woman embraces her great granddaughter in front of the wreckage of their home after seeing each other for the fist time since the monster storm. (Picture: Reuters)

The turbulent weather occurred a week after a swarm of thunderstorms unleashed a deadly tornado that devastated the Mississippi town of Rolling Fork in US. (Picture: Reuters)

Reuters