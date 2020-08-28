172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-pics-violent-24-hours-in-rio-de-janeiro-as-shootouts-plague-city-5766981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 12:58 PM IST

In pics: Violent 24 hours in Rio de Janeiro as shootouts plague city

Even for residents accustomed to violence, the last 24 hours have been grim in Rio de Janeiro, as a series of shootouts broke out across the city among warring criminal gangs and police.

Moneycontrol News
A family held hostage by drug traffickers. A violent police shootout on a busy street. A mother killed while shielding her three-year-old daughter from gunfire.

It started late Wednesday, when heavily armed members of one of Brazil’s largest criminal organizations, Comando Vermelho or Red Command, were driving through the wealthy neighborhood of Lagos and their car broke down, according to local media.

They exited the car armed and were spotted by passing police officers. Over 40 shots were exchanged, resulting in two arrests and multiple injuries.

On Thursday afternoon, after a related shootout with police, one suspect fled into a nearby condominium, taking a family hostage, police said. Later, the suspect freed the family and turned himself in.

One local resident, 25-year-old Ana Cristina da Silva, was walking to a bar where she worked with her three-year-old daughter when they were caught in the crossfire, police said.

A man suspect of taking hostages inside a house is detained near Sao Carlos slums complex after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

“Rio has over 1,400 ‘comunidades,’” said police spokesman Mauro Fliess, referring to often-poor, crime plagued neighborhoods. “And four criminal gangs are fighting for control of the area, fist to fist, with weapons of war.”

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 12:58 pm

