American lingerie giant Victoria's Secret has signed a new roster of female brand representatives that includes Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The brand’s previous campaigns had come under scrutiny for their embodiment of male fantasy over an accurate representation of what women seek in undergarments. Chopra and six other new brand ambassadors called the 'VS Collective' will model for Victoria's Secret products, advise the brand and promote it on social media. The efforts are aimed at redefining the version of “sexy” that Victoria’s Secret has represented to the masses so far. Here is the complete list of the models. (Image: Shutterstock)

Adut Akech | A Refugee, mental wellness supporter and a model, she says "BEing part of the VS Collective marks such a special moment, and I have feel blessed to be part of group that celebrates and empowers individuality." (Image: Instagram/victoriassecret)

Amanda De Cadenet | "I believe true change from the inside out and that a group of aligned people can shift culture. I welcome the opportunity to be a part of this incredible collective of women and to utilize my creative and professional abilitiies to prioritize authentic representation of women and support senior leadership in their mission to drive systemic change." (Image: Instagram/victoriassecret)

Eileen Gu | “I am so honored to be a part of such an inspiring group of women and to work with a brand that is looking to break boundaries and use their platform to uplift, champion, and advocate for women across the world. Working with the VS Collective, I hope to unite and inspire by sharing my story and experiences. I am so privileged to be part of the change and to have this opportunity!” (Image: Instagram/victoriassecret)

Megan Rapinoe | “So often I felt myself on the outside looking in with brands in the beauty and fashion industry and I’m thrilled to be creating a space that sees the true spectrum of ALL women.” (Image: Instagram/victoriassecret)

Paloma Elsesser | “I’m beyond excited to partner with Victoria’s Secret in this capacity and support our collective mission to embrace and celebrate the vastness and beauty of womanhood.” (Image: Instagram/victoriassecret)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas | “I am most excited for new customers, and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria’s Secret, to feel represented and like they belong.” (Image: Instagram/victoriassecret)