Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Venice Film Festival: How stars are embracing the mask

Here is how stars are embracing the mask at a scaled-down Venice Film Festival.

Reuters
The protective mask of a guest is seen in detail during the screening of the film "The Duke" .

The protective mask of a guest is seen during the screening of the film "The Duke" .

Director of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, bumps elbows with President of the jury Cate Blanchett during the opening ceremony.

The director of the 77th Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, bumps elbows with President of the jury Cate Blanchett during the opening ceremony.

The 77th Venice Film Festival - Photo call for "The Furnace" out of competition - Venice, Italy, September 4, 2020 - Director Roderick MacKay and actor Ahmed Malek pose.

Director Roderick MacKay and actor Ahmed Malek pose with mask on their face.

Director Pedro Almodovar and Actor Tilda Swinton pose during a photo call for the film "The Human Voice".

Director Pedro Almodovar and Actor Tilda Swinton pose during a photo-call for the film "The Human Voice" with mask on their face.

Actor Tilda Swinton poses during the opening ceremony.

Actor Tilda Swinton poses during the opening ceremony with mask on her face.

President of the jury Cate Blanchett and member of the jury Matt Dillon pose during a photo call of the international juries.

President of the jury Cate Blanchett and member of the jury Matt Dillon pose with mask on their face during a photo call of the international juries.

Director Andrea Segre arrives at the Lido of Venice during the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

Director Andrea Segre arrives at the Lido venice with mask on his face during the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

President of the jury Cate Blanchett adjusts her protective face mask during a photo call of the members of the international juries

President of the jury Cate Blanchett adjusts her protective face mask during a photo-call of the members of the international juries.

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival's Artistic Director Karel Och, Rotterdam International Film Festival's Director Vanja Kaludjeric, San Sebastian Film Festival's Director Jose Luis Rebordinos, Locarno Film Festival's Artistic Director Lili Hinstin, Cannes Film Festival's General Delegate Thierry Fremaux and 77th Venice International Film Festival's Director Alberto Barbera pose during a photo call of the European Festivals Directors

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival's Artistic Director Karel Och, Rotterdam International Film Festival's Director Vanja Kaludjeric, San Sebastian Film Festival's Director Jose Luis Rebordinos, Locarno Film Festival's Artistic Director Lili Hinstin, Cannes Film Festival's General Delegate Thierry Fremaux and 77th Venice International Film Festival's Director Alberto Barbera pose with mask on their face during a photo call of the European Festivals Directors.

First Published on Sep 8, 2020 09:43 am

tags #Slideshow #World News

