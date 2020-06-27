In pics | Venezuelans finds incredible ways to fight against water shortage

During the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, water is even more important to protect against the pandemic. Residents have no other choice than to hunt for water, breaking a nationwide quarantine that was imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Venezuela’s economic collapse has left most homes without reliable running water, so Caracas residents saw water pooling inside an abandoned construction site as the end of suffering for thousands of her poor neighbours. According to the April survey by the non-profit Venezuelan Observatory of Public Services an estimated 86 percent of Venezuelans reported unreliable water services, including 11 percent who have none at all. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Venezuela's water crisis is nothing new. Now residents are trying extraordinary measures to beat water shortage like to rig their own water systems. Resident Iraima Moscoso, who proudly organized her neighbours to build their own system, estimates that 5,000 people in her neighbourhood now have water since May and is perfectly safe. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
During the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, water is even more important to protect against the pandemic. Residents have no other choice than to hunt for water, breaking a nationwide quarantine that was imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. They are exposing themselves to illness but they have no other alternative. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A man cleans the inside of a water container situated on the roof of his home in the San Agustin neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, May 17. Water shortages have continued to deepen in Venezuela at a time when the threat of the coronavirus makes washing hands even more critical. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
La Lira neighbourhood residents protest the lack of public services including water, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 21. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A worker controls a water hose from a government tanker truck to distribute water to residents in the Petare neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, May 21. President Nicolas Maduro's government accuses political foes of sabotaging pump stations. As an answer, officials recently celebrated buying a fleet of 1,000 "super tanker" trucks from China to deliver water to residents. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, pushes a dolly of containers filled with water, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A car drives past hauling a plastic water tank on its rooftop, in the Petare neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, June 5. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A boy jumps into a drainage ditch which channels water from an abandoned highway tunnel in Caracas, Venezuela, June 6, 2020. Workers had long ago stopped building the highway tunnel through the mountain. Yet, spring water continues to pool inside the viaduct, then stream past homes, wasted. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A man, wearing a protective face mask, pushes a dolly holding a container filled with water he collected from a street faucet, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20. Water service in Venezuela has gotten so bad that poor neighbourhoods have started to rig private water systems or hand dig shallow wells. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A man pushes a stripped down baby stroller with containers he filled with water that he collected from a street faucet, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A residents fills a container with water provided by a government tanker truck in the Petare neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, June 15. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Buckets, some of them filled with water provided by a government tanker truck, are stored in the living room of a house in the Petare neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, June 15. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A man, wearing a protective face mask, pushes a dolly filled with empty containers, as he and a child go in search of water in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 02:47 pm