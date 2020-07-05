App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | US presidential candidates with no political background

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
American rapper Kanye West declared on July 4 that he would run for US president, prompting speculations, analysis and, yes, memes. Although he has strong opinions about it, West does not have any political background. But, he is not the first one to not have one and run for the president. Here are some of the other US presidential candidates with no political background.

Michael Bloomberg: Majority owner and co-founder of Bloomberg, Bloomberg did have a background in politics since he was the Mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. He dropped out of the presidential race in March. (Image: Reuters)

Tom Steyer is a retired hedge-funder from California dropped out of the run in March. (Image: Reuters)

Andrew Yang: A tech entrepreneur who filed to run for the president in November 2017 but eventually dropped out in February 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Marianne Williamson: An inspirational author and speaker known for her aphorisms, Williamson entered the race in January 2019 and left the race almost a year later. (Image: Reuters)

Don Blankenship is, like Trump, primarily a businessman. He was formerly the CEO of coal company Massey Energy but was convicted of conspiracy to violate mine-safety laws. He shares certain ideological leanings with Trump and has promised to fulfill what the current US president could not. (Image: Reuters)

Donald Trump, when he ran for president in 2016, was known for being a former reality TV star and real estate mogul. His political debut met with massive success as he ended up defeating seasoned politician Hillary Clinton to become the

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #Slideshow #world

