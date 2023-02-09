In Pics | US Fed officials continue to be hawkish, say inflation job not yet done

1/4 “We need to attain a sufficiently restrictive stance of policy,” New York Fed President John Williams said at Wall Street Journal live event in New York. “We’re going to need to maintain that for a few years to make sure we get inflation to 2 percent," he added. (Image: Bloomberg Mercury)

2/4 An FOMC voter this year, Fed President Neel Kashkari told the Boston Economic Club that rates will need to rise higher to combat the wage growth. “There’s not yet much evidence, in my judgment, that the rate hikes that we’ve done so far are having much effect on the labour market,” he said. “We need to bring the labour market into balance so that tells me we need to do more.” (Image: Bloomberg Mercury)

3/4 Governor Christopher Waller spoke to an audience at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. “Though we have made progress reducing inflation, I want to be clear today that the job is not done. It might be a long fight, with interest rates higher for longer than some are currently expecting,” he said. Image Credits: Bloomberg Mercury