In Pics | Ukraine teenagers click graduation day photos outside bombed schools

Ukrainian students pose on a tank. They were due to graduate this year. (Image: @lesiavasylenko/Twitter)Ukrainian students posed in front of their bombed schools on graduation day. (Image: @dkaleniuk/Twitter)The war in Ukraine has costed children their education. (Image: @lesiavasylenko/Twitter)A teen photographed in front of damaged school wall with a graduation day sash. (Image: @JuliaPoArtist/Twitter)A teenager from Ukraine poses for a photo in front of her destroyed school. (Image: @avalaina/Twitter)