In Pics | Ukraine teenagers click graduation day photos outside bombed schools

The war in Ukraine began on February 24. Schools and colleges were shut. Students fled their homes to different countries. Amid the destruction, some students posed for their graduation photos in the backdrop of war.
Ukrainian students pose on a tank. They were due to graduate this year. (Image: @lesiavasylenko/Twitter)
Ukrainian students posed in front of their bombed schools on graduation day. (Image: @dkaleniuk/Twitter)
The war in Ukraine has costed children their education. (Image: @lesiavasylenko/Twitter)
A teen photographed in front of damaged school wall with a graduation day sash. (Image: @JuliaPoArtist/Twitter)
A teenager from Ukraine poses for a photo in front of her destroyed school. (Image: @avalaina/Twitter)