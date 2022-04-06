In Pics | Ukraine President Zelenskyy addresses UNSC on Russian atrocities

Moneycontrol News

Ukraine's president showed a harrowing video of dead civilians to the UN Security Council on April 5 and called for "accountability" for apparent Russian atrocities, as fears grow that Moscow is preparing new offensives. With global revulsion solidifying over civilian killings in the town of Bucha, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy likened Russia's assault to Nazi war crimes and Western nations ramped up sanctions against the Kremlin. (Image: AFP)Zelenskyy, in an impassioned speech by videolink from Kyiv to the 15-member Security Council, demanded stronger action as he delivered a chilling account of Putin's six-week-old war. Let’s take a look at what Ukraine’s president said in address to UNSC. (Image: AFP)“The Russians searched for and purposely killed anyone who served our country. They shot and killed women outside their houses." (Image: Reuters)“Russia wants to turn Ukraine into silent slaves.” (Image: AP)“There is not a single crime that they would not commit there.” (Image: AP)Zelenskyy tells UNSC, “If there is no alternative and no option, then the next option would be dissolve yourself altogether.” (Image: AFP)“It is obvious that the key institution of the world which must ensure the coercion of any aggressor to peace simply cannot work effectively.” (Image: AFP)“Anyone who has given orders and carried out by killing will be brought before the tribunal, similar to the Nuremberg tribunal.” (Image: Reuters)