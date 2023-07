1/6 On July 27, the Chinese city of Shantou joined parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brought heavy wind and rain to the Taiwan Strait as well as its neighbouring areas. (Image: Reuters)

2/6 Typhoon Doksuri weakened further on the same day, with sustained winds of 155 kph (96 mph) and gusts of up to 190 kph (118 mph), according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau. The typhoon's center won't hit Taiwan's mainland, but its outlying bands will still bring stronger winds and rains on the afternoon of July 27. (Image: Reuters)

3/6 A boy rides on a rickshaw wading through a flooded street in the aftermath of typhoon Doksuri, in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, Philippines July 27, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

4/6 Shantou, which lies on the border between Guangdong and Fujian provinces, will remain largely shut through the end of JUly 28, the local government said on social media. Images from the area on public news broadcasts showed fishing ships tied up in port as heavy waves broke along the seawall. (Image: Reuters)

5/6 Within southern Taiwan, Kaohsiung and Tainan announced that offices and schools will be closed on July 27. Hualien and Taitung counties on the island's east coast also shut schools and offices. Kaohsuing also evacuated about 300 residents who lived in a mountainous part of the district, as stated by the semiofficial Central News Agency. (Image: Reuters)