In Pics | Two Tokyo Olympics: Inside and outside the National Stadium

Seated inside Tokyo's new $1.4 billion National Stadium, Sebastian Coe again tried to reassure athletes and skeptical residents of Japan that the postponed Olympics will be safe when they open in just under 11 weeks.

An IOC member and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Coe heads track and field world governing body World Athletics, which ran a test event on May 9 with 420 athletes — only nine of whom entered from outside Japan to compete. Coe acknowledged these Olympics would not be "business as usual." "Is it perfect? No," he said. "But the vast majority of athletes I speak to are just wanting to get into the games, understanding that it will not be the type of games they have experienced before."

The Olympics and Paralympics will draw 15,000 athletes and tens of thousands of officials, judges, media and broadcasters. They will enter a country that has essentially had its borders sealed for more than a year.

Outside the stadium, the scene was different with about one hundred "anti-Olympic" protesters marching around the venue in central Tokyo chanting and holding posters that read: "Olympics Kill The Poor" and "Olympics — Just Stop It."

Opposition to the Olympics seems to be rising in Japan, though the small rally belied that. An online petition asking for the games to be canceled attracted 300,000 signatures in just three days and was still climbing on May 9. Japan has attributed almost 11,000 deaths to COVID — good by world standards but poor compared to Asian neighbors like Taiwan and Vietnam.

Some medical officials in Japan have also suggested the Olympics be canceled, as did the British Medical Journal in an editorial last month. The virus and its spreading variants are taxing Japan's health-care system with only 2 percent of the population vaccinated. Olympic organizers have asked for 10,000 medical specialists to help during the games, but say their deployment will not affect ordinary Japanese.

Despite public opposition, all signs point to the Olympics opening on July 23. Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion on the Olympics — some estimates suggest twice that — and the International Olympic Committee relies on billions in television broadcast income that has been stalled by the pandemic.

Starting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, to organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto, the message has been the same: the games can be held and will be "safe and secure," usually citing World Health Organization guidance.

American sprinter Justin Gatlin, who is trying to reach his fourth Olympics, said he felt safe competing in Tokyo. Gatlin won the 100m final in 10.24 seconds. "I felt beyond safe," he said. "I've been tested every day." But he said these Olympics will not please everyone. "I know a lot of athletes are not going to be happy with this, but these are the measures to keep us safe. I think it's worth it."

The IOC announced a few days ago that vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech would donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for Tokyo. The IOC has repeatedly said the Olympics were being organized as if the vaccines were not available, but has pushed hard to get athletes vaccinated.