In Pics | Turkey Earthquake: Death toll reaches 4,000; India sends rescue relief

1/4 An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck the central region of Turkey on February 8, just a few hours after three devastating earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. The death toll now stands at over 4,00o, with thousands more being injured. Image Credits: Reuters

2/4 There is a running fear of the death toll rising even higher as rescue teams search through the remains in the aftermath of the earthquake. The epicentre of the first earthquake stood at the Syrian border whereas the other two earthquakes struck in the Kahramanmaraş province. Image credits: Reuters

3/4 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a national mourning for seven days. During this period, Turkish flags will fly at half-staff throughout the nation as well as at its diplomatic missions overseas. Image Credits: Reuters