 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosWorld

In Pics: Top dogs compete at Britain's Crufts Dog Show 2023

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

Orca, the Logotto Romagnolo, won the Best in Show at the Crufts 2023 do show on March 12. A look at the top dogs compete at Britain's Crufts dog show.

Britain's Crufts Dog Show 2023. (Image: Reuters)

1/9
Handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote and Lagotto Romagnolo named Orca celebrate after winning the best in show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
2/9
A Yorkshire Terrier attends on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
3/9
A dog owner and her Afghan Hound compete on the third day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
4/9
A dog handler and her Shetland Sheepdog compete on the second day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
5/9
A dog owner and her Coton De Tulear compete on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
6/9
A dog owner prepares her Standard Poodle for competing on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
7/9
A dog and its owner arrives on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
8/9
A dog handler and his Miniature Wire Haired Dachshund compete on the third day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
9/9
Old English Sheepdogs compete with their handlers on the second day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)