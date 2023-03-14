In Pics: Top dogs compete at Britain's Crufts Dog Show 2023

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9

Read More

Handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote and Lagotto Romagnolo named Orca celebrate after winning the best in show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)A Yorkshire Terrier attends on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)A dog owner and her Afghan Hound compete on the third day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)A dog handler and her Shetland Sheepdog compete on the second day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)A dog owner and her Coton De Tulear compete on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)A dog owner prepares her Standard Poodle for competing on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)A dog and its owner arrives on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)A dog handler and his Miniature Wire Haired Dachshund compete on the third day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)Old English Sheepdogs compete with their handlers on the second day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)