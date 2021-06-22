MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Tokyo prepares for Olympics amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tokyo Olympics: Organising committee officials and the International Olympic Committee have said that some local fans will be allowed to attend the event. But there's a limit of 50 percent of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
With around a month to go for the Summer Olympic Games in capital Tokyo amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japan is racing to get COVID-related safety protocols in place. The games are set to open on July 23. In this picture: This photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter shows the spectator stands of Tokyo's new National Stadium, the main venue of the Olympics and Paralympics. (Image: Kyodo/via Reuters)
On June 21, organising committee officials and the International Olympic Committee said that some local fans will be allowed to attend the event. Organisers have set a limit of 50 percent of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues. In this picture: Hand sanitizers and signs for COVID-19 counter measures are placed at the entrance of the fitness center at the multi-function complex of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village (Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
Protesters hold banners with anti-Olympic slogans near the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. A sign reads “IOC is plunderer!” (Image: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Mock athletes board buses near the Olympic village during a transport operations simulation for the opening and closing ceremonies (Image: Akio Kon/Pool via Reuters)
A view of the Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform with the Rainbow Bridge in the background in preparation for the event (Image: Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski)
Journalists get the body temperature check before entering the Village Plaza near the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village (background) during a media tour (Image: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Staff walk near autonomous electric vehicles which will be used around the main facilities in Tokyo (Image: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Members of the Danish rowing team fill in documents upon their arrival at Tokyo's Haneda airport (Image: Kyodo/via Reuters)
Members of the Australian women's softball team, the first national team to reach Japan for the pre-Olympic training camp arrive at a stadium for a training session and a practice game in Ota (Image: Reuetrs/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
TAGS: #Olympics #Slideshow #Sports #Tokyo #Tokyo Olympics #World News
first published: Jun 22, 2021 10:24 am

