In pics | Tokyo nightlife bustles despite coronavirus emergency

COVID-19 cases are still high and hospitals remain under strain despite a state of emergency as Japan on June 3 marks 50 days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. But the city’s nightlife continues almost as usual as people in one of the world’s least vaccinated countries show increasing signs of frustration and defy the largely toothless emergency measures. Trains are packed with people who dine after work or shopping until restaurants close — now at 8 pm under the emergency measures. In streets and parks, young people drink cans of beer and eat snack food because bars are closed. (Image: AP)

Japan has never enforced a hard coronavirus lockdown but has managed to keep its number of illnesses and deaths lower than many advanced countries. It toughened a law requiring business owners to close early, with compensation for cooperation and fines for violators, but measures for the general public remain merely requests and are increasingly ignored. The state of emergency in Tokyo and other metropolitan areas has been extended twice since late April. Here, People consume drinks at a bar after the 8 pm government suggested closing time under the state of emergency on May 25, 2021, in Tokyo. Under the measure, restaurants cannot serve alcohol and must close at 8 pm. But people can always find bars that are open and packed with customers. (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga remains determined to host the Olympics, already postponed for a year, and has extended the current emergency until June 20, a month before the games are to start. Suga faces declining support and growing protests from the public, which widely opposes hosting the Olympics during the pandemic. (Image: AP)

People walk under the main gate to Kabukicho, a night entertainment district in downtown Tokyo, on May 28, 2021, as neon lights on the gate to the area are turned off, but bars along the streets are bustling and brightly lit after the 8 pm. (Image: AP)

The 8 pm closing time has created a new rush hour for Tokyo. Many people stay until restaurants that comply with the shorter hours close and head home on crowded trains. Once the rush hour ends, there is a long line of taxis waiting for people who find places that remain open. Here, people wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk at the famed Shibuya scramble crosswalk in Tokyo, on May 31, 2021. Life in the evening is continuing almost as usual as COVID-19 cases are still high and hospitals remain under strain. (Image: AP)

Staff from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government urge people to go home from the Kabukicho entertainment district in the Shinjuku area in Tokyo on May 28, 2021. (Image: AP)

People walk through the famed Kabukicho, a night entertainment district in downtown Tokyo on May 28, 2021, after 8 pm. (Image: AP)

Some passengers try to squeeze themselves into a train after the 8 pm government suggested closing time for restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses under the extended state of emergency in Tokyo on May 31, 2021. (Image: AP)