In pics | Thousands of migrants sleeping in the open after fire breaks out at Greek camp

A major overnight fire swept through Greece's largest refugee camp that had been placed under COVID-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency need of shelter on the island of Lesbos

Thousands of refugees and migrants have spent nights sleeping in the open on the Greek island of Lesbos after fire destroyed an overcrowded Moria camp. The fires caused no injuries, but they renewed criticism of Europe's migration policy.

Authorities on September 11 sought to shelter thousands of refugees and migrants. Soldiers set up new tents on a site near Moria's blackened remnants.

Greek soldiers set up UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) tents at a shooting range to accommodate refugees on Lesbos Island, Greece.

Flames burn a container at the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece.

Flames burn a container at the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece.

Migrants flee from the Moria refugee camp during a second fire on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece.

Refugees and migrants run as fire burns in the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos.

A migrant holds a cat as he leaves from the Moria refugee camp during a second fire on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos.

According to officials, the fire were deliberately set by camp residents, angered at quarantine and isolation orders imposed after 35 people in the Moria camp tested positive for coronavirus.

The burned Moria refugee camp is seen from above. Little remained of Greece's notoriously overcrowded Moria refugee camp after a second fire overnight destroyed nearly everything that had been spared in the original blaze, leaving thousands more people in need of emergency housing.

A fire burns as a migrants walks at the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos. A major overnight fire swept through Greece's largest refugee camp that had been placed under COVID-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency need of shelter on the island of Lesbos.

With the camp gutted, men, women and children were found sleeping under improvised shelters made of reed stalks, blankets and salvaged tents on September 12.

Thousands gathered for a protest demanding to be allowed to leave the island, gathering on a road blocked by police buses. The Moria camp was built to house around 2,750 people but was so overcrowded that this week's fires left more than 12,000 in need of emergency shelter on Lesbos.

Moria was put under a virus lockdown until mid-September after the first case confirmed there was identified in a Somali man who had been granted asylum and left for Athens but later returned to the camp.

On September 11, 200,000 rapid-detection kits for the virus were flown to the island for an extensive testing drive that would include asylum-seekers and islanders.

First Published on Sep 12, 2020 09:20 pm