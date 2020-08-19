In pics | This Vietnamese artist is making tiny food miniature to capitalise on love for the country’s cuisine

A 28-year-old architecture graduate began crafting food miniatures a year ago, spotting a chance to capitalize on the world's growing love of Vietnamese cuisine. AFP Squinting in concentration, Vietnamese artist Nguyen Thi Ha An drops a bright red chilly onto a bowl of pho noodles barely bigger than a coin -- the finishing touch to a miniature clay model that has taken up days of her time. (Image: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) A 28-year-old architecture graduate began crafting food miniatures a year ago, spotting a chance to capitalize on the world's growing love of Vietnamese cuisine. Less globally well-known dishes such as sweet rice dessert "che com" are also on the menu at An's Hanoi studio. (Image: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) But the classics get plenty of attention, with An modelling tiny bottles of chilly sauce and pickled garlic to accompany her bowls of pho. (Image: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) This photograph taken on August 18, 2020 shows a bowl of pho at an eatery in Hanoi. (Image: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) Ninety percent clay and 10 percent liquid plastic, the models can take up to five days each to make, and An sells them for up to $80. (Image: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) She also plans to expand the business to beverages -- including Vietnamese coffee and beer just as they are served at a traditional open-air "bia hoi" bar. (Image: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) This photograph taken on August 18, 2020, shows miniature food creations by artist Nguyen Thi Ha An at her studio in Hanoi. (Image: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) First Published on Aug 19, 2020 08:57 pm