In Pics | The shrinking Dead Sea

The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some the size of a basketball court, some two-storey deep, are devouring land where the shoreline once stood

Reuters
November 02, 2021 / 05:17 PM IST
View of land that used to be covered with Dead Sea water, near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 1. (Image: Reuters)
A view of land that used to be covered with Dead Sea water, near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 1. (Image: Reuters)
An aerial picture shows land that used to be covered with Dead Sea water, near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 1. (Image: Reuters)
An aerial picture shows land that used to be covered with Dead Sea water, near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 1. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors explore a salt formation in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors explore a salt formation in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors bathe in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors bathe in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors explore a salt formation in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors explore a salt formation in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
A canal that feeds water from the northern to the southern basin of the Dead Sea are seen at the Dead Sea, Israel October 30. (Image: Reuters)
A canal that feeds water from the northern to the southern basin of the Dead Sea is seen at the Dead Sea, Israel October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Pipes feed water into an artificial basin near the Dead Sea, in Ein Gedi, Israel October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Pipes feed water into an artificial basin near the Dead Sea, in Ein Gedi, Israel October 30. (Image: Reuters)
A cracked road stands abandoned due to the phenomenon of sinkholes at the Dead Sea in Ein Gedi, Israel October 30. (Image: Reuters)
A cracked road stands abandoned due to the phenomenon of sinkholes at the Dead Sea in Ein Gedi, Israel October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Sinkholes of various sizes lay exposed on the shore of the Dead Sea near Ein Gedi, Israel October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Sinkholes of various sizes lay exposed on the shore of the Dead Sea near Ein Gedi, Israel October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Sinkholes and a salt plain lay exposed, due to the reduced water level of the Dead Sea, at the shore of the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Sinkholes and a salt plain lay exposed, due to the reduced water level of the Dead Sea, at the shore of the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel October 30. (Image: Reuters)
