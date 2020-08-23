In pics | The awakening of Belarus — protesters show pride, worry and empathy

Behind each protester in Belarus is a surprising story of awakening. Holding signs or personal tokens of resistance, they described their fears and hopes after nearly two weeks of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule. The protesters come from various generations and walks of life in this country that forms a buffer between Russia and Europe, and that long seemed frozen in the repressive calm of the Soviet era until now. A police officer who quit his job, ashamed of violence by his colleagues. A paramedic who treated victims of that brutality, wielding white roses in response. An actor using his theater as backdrop for revolt, ready to sabotage his career to seek a freer nation. (Above) Alexander Yablonskiy, a pensioner poses for a photo during an opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus on August 20. (Image: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)