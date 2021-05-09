MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

In Pics | Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk hosts 'Saturday Night Live'

Elon Musk opened his monologue at 'SNL' by mocking his monotonal speaking style, saying no one can tell when he's joking.

Moneycontrol News
May 09, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
Tesla CEO, SpaceX founder and one of the world’s richest men Elon Musk hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) on May 8. (Image: Twitter/AP)
Tesla CEO, SpaceX founder and one of the world’s richest men Elon Musk hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) on May 8. (Image: Twitter/@elonmusk)
Elon Musk opened his monologue by mocking his monotonal speaking style, saying no one can tell when he's joking. (Image: Screenshot/@nbcsnl)
Elon Musk opened his monologue by mocking his monotonal speaking style, saying no one can tell when he's joking. (Image: Screenshot/@nbcsnl)
During the show, Elon Musk said that he is the first person with Asperger syndrome to host the show. Or at least the first person to admit it, he said. (Image: Screenshot/@nbcsnl)
During the show, Elon Musk said that he is the first person with Asperger syndrome to host the show. Or at least the first person to admit it, he said. (Image: Screenshot/@nbcsnl)
In the show, Elon Musk brought his mother, model Maye Musk, on stage to talk about what he was like when he was 12. (Image: Twitter/AP)
In the show, Elon Musk brought his mother, model Maye Musk, on stage to talk about what he was like when he was 12. (Image: Twitter/AP)
Elon Musk also joked about his Twitter account, which has more than 50 million followers, and the tweets that led some critics to object to his being invited to host the show. (Image: Twitter/AP)
Elon Musk also joked about his Twitter account, which has more than 50 million followers, and the tweets that led some critics to object to his being invited to host the show. (Image: Twitter/AP)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Elon Musk #Slideshow #world
first published: May 9, 2021 12:23 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.