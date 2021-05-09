In Pics | Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk hosts 'Saturday Night Live'

Tesla CEO, SpaceX founder and one of the world’s richest men Elon Musk hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) on May 8. (Image: Twitter/@elonmusk)

Elon Musk opened his monologue by mocking his monotonal speaking style, saying no one can tell when he's joking. (Image: Screenshot/@nbcsnl)

During the show, Elon Musk said that he is the first person with Asperger syndrome to host the show. Or at least the first person to admit it, he said. (Image: Screenshot/@nbcsnl)

In the show, Elon Musk brought his mother, model Maye Musk, on stage to talk about what he was like when he was 12. (Image: Twitter/AP)