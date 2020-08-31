172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-pics-ten-inspirational-quotes-by-business-tycoon-warren-buffet-5779951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 06:00 PM IST

In pics | Ten inspirational quotes by business tycoon Warren Buffet

Here are some of the inspirational quotes by the business magnate.

Moneycontrol News
American investor and business tycoon Warren Buffet is considered one of the most successful investors in the world and one of the wealthiest person in the world. Buffet turned 90 this year on August 30. The chairman of Berkshire Hathway Inc. has net worth estimated at $82 billion. Here are some of the inspirational quotes by the business magnate. (Image: Reuters)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

(Image: Moneycontrol)

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 06:00 pm

