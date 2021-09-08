In Pics |Taliban fire in air to scatter hundreds of protesters in Kabul

Taliban gunmen fired in the air on September 7 to scatter protesters in the Afghan capital Kabul, witnesses said, as video showed scores scurrying to escape volleys of gunfire. (Image: Reuters)

A group of Afghan women crouched on the side of a Kabul street and took cover after armed members of the Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse hundreds of protesters. (Image: Reuters)

Hundreds of men and women shouting slogans such as "Long live the resistance" and "Death to Pakistan" marched in the streets to protest against the Taliban takeover. Neighbouring Pakistan has deep ties with the Taliban and has been accused of assisting the Islamist group's return to power - charges it denies. (Image: Reuters)

A crowd of Afghan women chant during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7. (Image: Reuters)

Protesters gather around a car with the Taliban flag raised atop it during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7. (Image: Reuters)

Taliban soldiers control the crowd during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7. (Image: Reuters)