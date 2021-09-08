MARKET NEWS

In Pics |Taliban fire in air to scatter hundreds of protesters in Kabul

Hundreds of men and women shouting slogans such as "Long live the resistance" and "Death to Pakistan" marched in the streets to protest against the Taliban takeover. Neighbouring Pakistan has deep ties with the Taliban and has been accused of assisting the Islamist group's return to power - charges it denies.

Reuters
September 08, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST
Taliban gunmen fired in the air on September 7 to scatter protesters in the Afghan capital Kabul, witnesses said, as video showed scores scurrying to escape volleys of gunfire. (Image: Reuters)
A member of the Taliban forces points his gun at protesters, as Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 7. (Image: Reuters)
A group of Afghan women crouched on the side of a Kabul street and took cover after armed members of the Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse hundreds of protesters. (Image: Reuters)
Hundreds of men and women shouting slogans such as "Long live the resistance" and "Death to Pakistan" marched in the streets to protest against the Taliban takeover. Neighbouring Pakistan has deep ties with the Taliban and has been accused of assisting the Islamist group's return to power - charges it denies. (Image: Reuters)
Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7. (Image: Reuters)
A crowd of Afghan women chant during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7. (Image: Reuters)
Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7. (Image: Reuters)
Protesters gather around a car with the Taliban flag raised atop it during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7. (Image: Reuters)
Taliban soldiers control the crowd during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7. (Image: Reuters)
An Afghan woman raises the flag of the former Afghan government as she chants during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7. (Image: Reuters)
