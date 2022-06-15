In Pics | Stunning pictures of ‘Strawberry Supermoon’ that brightened the sky on June 14

Moneycontrol News

The moon reached its full stage on June 14 during a phenomenon known as a "supermoon" because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Supermoons refer to periods in which the moon is at its closest to Earth. (Image: AFP)A supermoon rises behind the sculpture of Tomislav of Croatia, the first Croatian king, in downtown Zagreb, Croatia. (Image: AP)The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York. (Image: AP)A supermoon rises above the skyline of downtown Los Angeles. (Image: AP)The "Strawberry Moon" rises behind the old town district in Dresden, Germany. (Image: Reuters)The "Strawberry Moon" rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. (Image: Reuters)The full moon rises behind the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany. (Image: Reuters)The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Strawberry Moon, rises behind a statue in Rome, Italy. (Image: Reuters)A full strawberry supermoon rises behind the California Tower, constructed for the 1915 Panama-California Exposition, at Balboa Park in San Diego, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)People pose for a picture as they gather to watch a full moon, the "Strawberry supermoon", as it rises in Miami Beach, Florida. (Image: AFP)