Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Strong earthquake jolts the Philippines, homes and roads damaged

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolts the central Philippines, damaging homes, roads and injuring several

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the central Philippines on August 18, damaging homes, roads and injuring several. (Image: AFP)

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the central Philippines on August 18, damaging homes, roads and injuring several. (Image: AFP)

Residents arrange toppled soda bottles after the earthquake struck in Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines. (Image: AP/ Christopher Decamon)

Residents arrange toppled soda bottles after the earthquake struck Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines. (Image: AP/ Christopher Decamon)

An injured man is treated after the strong earthquake struck in Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines. (Image: AP/ Christopher Decamon)

An injured man is treated after the strong earthquake struck Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines. (Image: AP/ Christopher Decamon)

Men refuel a backhoe being used to sift through the rubble after the earthquake. (Image: AP/Christopher Decamon)

Men refuel a backhoe being used to sift through the rubble after the earthquake. (Image: AP/Christopher Decamon)

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, a volunteer takes photos of a damaged structure.. (Image: Philippine National Red Cross via AP)

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, a volunteer takes photos of a damaged structure.. (Image: Philippine National Red Cross via AP)

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 03:41 pm

