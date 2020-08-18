In pics | Strong earthquake jolts the Philippines, homes and roads damaged

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolts the central Philippines, damaging homes, roads and injuring several Moneycontrol News A 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the central Philippines on August 18, damaging homes, roads and injuring several. (Image: AFP) Residents arrange toppled soda bottles after the earthquake struck Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines. (Image: AP/ Christopher Decamon) An injured man is treated after the strong earthquake struck Cataingan, Masbate province, central Philippines. (Image: AP/ Christopher Decamon) Men refuel a backhoe being used to sift through the rubble after the earthquake. (Image: AP/Christopher Decamon) In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, a volunteer takes photos of a damaged structure.. (Image: Philippine National Red Cross via AP) First Published on Aug 18, 2020 03:41 pm